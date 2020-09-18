Wilma passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side after a long, strong battle with cancer. Wilma was born in Limavady, Ireland to Nan and Robert Syme (predeceased). Survived by her husband Thomas, son Brian, daughter Clare (Mike), her brother Alan (Pauline), her brother-in-law Robert (Elizabeth), her mother and father-in-law Thomas and Elizabeth and by her neice, nephews and cousins. Wilma will be remembered as an amazing Wife and the best Mum ever. Everyone who knew Wilma will fondly remember her for her friendly smile, for her great big heart and for her love of cooking, baking, and sewing for everyone she knew! There will be no funeral service at Wilma's request. Please raise a glass, share a memory, and cheers her one more time!



