1/1
Syme Wilma Aitken
1948-09-13 - 2020-09-16
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Syme's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side after a long, strong battle with cancer. Wilma was born in Limavady, Ireland to Nan and Robert Syme (predeceased). Survived by her husband Thomas, son Brian, daughter Clare (Mike), her brother Alan (Pauline), her brother-in-law Robert (Elizabeth), her mother and father-in-law Thomas and Elizabeth and by her neice, nephews and cousins. Wilma will be remembered as an amazing Wife and the best Mum ever. Everyone who knew Wilma will fondly remember her for her friendly smile, for her great big heart and for her love of cooking, baking, and sewing for everyone she knew! There will be no funeral service at Wilma's request. Please raise a glass, share a memory, and cheers her one more time!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aftercare Cremation & Burial Service Oshawa / Whitby
901 Simcoe Street North
Oshawa, ON L1G 4W1
(905) 432-9424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Aftercare Cremation & Burial Service Oshawa / Whitby

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved