We thought of you with love today But that is nothing new We thought about you yesterday And days before that too. We think of you in silence, We often speak your name, All we have are memories, And your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part, heaven has you in its keeping, We have you in our hearts. Love Mom and Dad Brother Dave (Maggie) Nephew Zachary Nieces Emma and Leah Aunts Tillie (Peter), Pauline (Mac) Cousins Brenda (Dave) and Karen Chrissy (Devin) , Cody, Regin and Katie
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 5, 2020