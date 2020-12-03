1/1
Tadeusz Henryk SZULAK
Tadeusz Henryk Szulak, born Friday, June 8, 1923 in Bialystok, Poland, passed with his granddaughter by his side, Saturday, November 28, 2020. Ted led a robust life. A WW2 veteran and General Motors retiree, he valued a simple existence. He spent his days growing fresh tomatoes in his garden, fishing on the shores of Ontario lakes, patiently waiting for the Leafs to win the Stanley Cup and enjoying his family's many celebrations. Pre-deceased by Mary Szulak (nee Hartwell). Father to Christina, Grandfather to Jennifer, Jessica, Catherine and Sarah, Great Grandfather to Samson, Maxine, Ceilidh, Andrew, Roxanne, Madeleine, Adelaide, Olivia and Caitlyn. He passes on an inheritance of strength and fierce independence. Rest in peace Poppa-Razzi. A private graveside service was held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Whitby. Arrangements entrusted to the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King St. W., Oshawa (905-721-1234). Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


