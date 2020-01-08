|
She unexpectedly went to join the love of her life Ralph (2018). Loving and devoted mother of Crystal (Brian Cox), Scott and Jeffery. Predeceased by her parents Glenn and Carol. Cherished grandma of Caden and aunt, mother and grandmother figure of Tara (Leonard Robertson), Vienna, Preston, Tyson, Tanner, Denver, Braxton, Keenin, Harmony, Ryerson, Jersey and Diesel. Dear sister of Glenda (Dave), Elaine (Spencer), Brian (Marg), Kelly (Don) and sister-in-law of Anna (Kevin) and Glenn (Deb). Tami will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Tami and her 1962 Buick Skylark and Ralph's cherished 1927 were a regular at the car shows. She loved her little fur baby Oke. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport) 905-440-3595 on Friday, January 10th from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and on Saturday, January 11th from 1:00-2:30 p.m. A Service to Celebrate Tami's life will be held in the DeStefano Chapel on Saturday, January 11th at 2:30 p.m. In memory of Tami, donations may be made to Durham Family Respite Services. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca