Passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 in her 41st year. She is survived by her mother, Jennine Huffman, her father Wayne Carson (Marlene), her brother Jacob Carson (Jessica), her nephew Clinton Carson, her niece Emma Carson, her grandmother Kathleen Hopkins, her special friends Andrew, Michelle, Miles, and Rose Warman. Her vibrant personality and style will be missed by all her friends and family. A celebration of life will be held at the Port Hope Legion, Saturday, January 25th from 1-4 p.m., All are welcome to come and share their memories. Donations can be made in memory of Tanya to the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority (GRCA) at: https://www.grca.on.ca/friends-of-the-forest-centre-foundation/
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 15, 2020