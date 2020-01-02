|
Passed away with her mom, dad and sister by her side after a 7 ½ month battle with cancer at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the age of 44. Beloved wife of the late Julius Kurtossy. Loving daughter of Shirley Cannon and Rory Thompson (Colleen). Cherished sister of Tanya (Jesse) Moore. Proud aunt to Jaden "Rugrat" (Morgan), Tucker "Lil Man" and Delaney "Lil Peanut". Deeply missed by her grandmother Rosemarie Thompson. Will be missed by her fury companion Mocha. Tara will be fondly remembered by many extended family and friends. A private funeral was held. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street, Bowmanville. Donations in Memory of Tara may be made to the or Diabetes Canada. Online condolences and donations may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com