November 27, 1935 - March 31, 2018
In loving memory of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
Time speeds on, two years have passed
Since death its gloom, its shadow, cast
Within our home, where all seemed bright,
And took from us a shining light,
We miss that light, and ever will,
His vacant place there is none to fill.
Down here we mourn, but not in vain,
For up in Heaven we will meet again.
Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by wife, Marion, children Patti, Paul (Melissa), grandchildren Taylor, Shane, Nicholas, Jordyn and Aunt Nonie
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 25, 2020