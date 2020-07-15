Ted POWELL

With heartfelt sorrow, the family of Ted (Edward) William Powell announces his passing on July 11, 2020. With love and care, from his family Ted passed away at his home at 66 years old. Ted was the loving father of Jenn Marshall (William) and a treasured grandpa to Katelynne Powell. Loving brother of Bob Powell (Jeff). Predeceased by his parents Vic and Jeanne Powell (Emerson) and brother Kenny Powell. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews with good memories of laughter, fun and his huge heart throughout the years. Ted will be dearly missed by his extended family, many friends, and neighbours. He will be remembered for his passion of gardening, baking, hosting family and friends, and the great times at Crystal Lake. A Memorial Board is available to share memories and messages at www.armstrongfh.ca
. Due to COVID 19 there will be a celebration of life for Ted at a later time. With this in mind please leave your messages and memories for the family to take comfort in and remember over the coming weeks.