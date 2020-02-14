|
|
Passed away on February 10, 2020 in her 90th year at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville. Born in Edinburgh, Scotland on the 13th of April 1929. After coming to Canada she worked at the City Hall in Oshawa. Her love of horses encouraged her and her late husband Freeman Ashton to open Colonial Equestrian Centre in Bowmanville. She will be sadly missed by her family William and Betty Bell of Durham, David and Jenny Bell of Fife, Scotland, Anne Harron née Bell of Oshawa and many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Jean Ouilter who was a good friend and helped Teresa in her failing years and her hospital stay. Thank you to 2nd floor staff at Bowmanville Hospital. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 14, 2020