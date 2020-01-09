|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband John. Devoted mother of Robert, Elizabeth (Kevin) FitzGerald, Caroline (James) Milne and Susan (Clive) Murphy. Cherished grandmother of Thomas and Michael. Dear sister of Margaret Cain and the late Joan (Hubert) Armstrong. Visitation was held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. Mary of the People Church (570 Marion Ave.). Interment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to ShareLife. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca