Teresina "Teresa" COSTA

Teresina "Teresa" COSTA Obituary
Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on March 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Angelo (2019). Loving mother of Gina and Angelo (Angela). Cherished Nonna of Marco, Ethan and Christian. Dear daughter of the late Raffaela and Salvatore and sister of Clementina (predeceased by Luigi and Frank), Guiseppe (the late Mafalda), Mariano (Maria), Ottorino (Rosa) and predeceased by Pietro, Luigi and Onorina. Teresa will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends near and far. The family would like to thank Dr. Freedman and the care team of Durham Region Cancer Centre, her sister Clementina for her love and companionship, her sister-in-law Rosa for her love and dedication and to her neighbor Lucy for her care and compassion. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa. A private family service and entombment will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends, please watch for details at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca. In memory of Teresa, donations may be made to the Durham Region Cancer Centre. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
