1/1
Terrence James (Terry) McCARL
1945-02-20 - 2020-10-23
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry passed away October 23, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. He fought the complications of a stroke for 13 years. Terry had a 30-year career teaching history at Dr. F.J. Donevan Collegiate in Oshawa. His students experienced his passion for history and politics. Terry was an ardent supporter of the Liberal Party and spent many elections working for candidates in the Oshawa area. He was a member of the Oshawa Rotary Club (former President), Friends of the Library, CLOCA, the Durham Cancer Society, Life Long Learners and he conducted a politics class for several years at the Oshawa Seniors Centre. Terry was predeceased by his parents, Bert and Ruth McCarl. He was the beloved brother of Pam Thompson and her husband Bill. Devoted uncle of Bill (Genevieve), Christy (Perry), Becky (Phil) and Greg (Ashley). Proud great uncle of six nieces and four nephews. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, there will be a private family service with interment at Thornton Cemetery. If desired, a donation in Terry's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Oshawa Rotary Club Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca We will all miss you Terry and your amazing memory and political expertise!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved