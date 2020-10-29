Terry passed away October 23, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. He fought the complications of a stroke for 13 years. Terry had a 30-year career teaching history at Dr. F.J. Donevan Collegiate in Oshawa. His students experienced his passion for history and politics. Terry was an ardent supporter of the Liberal Party and spent many elections working for candidates in the Oshawa area. He was a member of the Oshawa Rotary Club (former President), Friends of the Library, CLOCA, the Durham Cancer Society, Life Long Learners and he conducted a politics class for several years at the Oshawa Seniors Centre. Terry was predeceased by his parents, Bert and Ruth McCarl. He was the beloved brother of Pam Thompson and her husband Bill. Devoted uncle of Bill (Genevieve), Christy (Perry), Becky (Phil) and Greg (Ashley). Proud great uncle of six nieces and four nephews. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, there will be a private family service with interment at Thornton Cemetery. If desired, a donation in Terry's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Oshawa Rotary Club Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca
We will all miss you Terry and your amazing memory and political expertise!