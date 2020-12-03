Suddenly taken from us on Sunday November 22, 2020, at the age of 34. Loving brother of Martha, Joan and Bernadette. Terry will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Survived by his parents Donna Walker and Terry Schell. Loving fiancé of Sam Wells. Resting at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa on Thursday December 3rd from 10-11am. Funeral Service will begin at 11 am. Please register on the website through RSVP or call the funeral home 905-433-4711 to attend the visitation and service. Cremation to follow. To place an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
.