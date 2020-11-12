Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Friday, November 6th, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Leslie Arscott. Cherish mother of Beverly (Earl) MacLean, Sharon Arscott, Christopher (Karen) Arscott and Camille (Peter) Strazdins. Thea will be sadly missed by her 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren her brothers, sisters and their families. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, (905-721-1234) on Friday, November 13th, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. A Private Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 14th, at 1:30 p.m. Please join the family to celebrate Thea's Life via livestream at www.funeraweb.tv
. Interment of cremated remain to follow at Thornton Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Parkinson Foundation or charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
.