It is with heavy hearts that the family of Thelma Aileen Sandberg (nee: Bole) announces her peaceful passing. Thelma joined the Kingdom of Heaven on December 2, 2020 at the Hillsdale Estate - Oshawa at the age of 79. Beloved wife of Jim Sandberg for 53 beautiful years. Together, Jim and Thelma raised their cherished daughters Joan (Ken) and Janet (Lincoln). We take peace in knowing that Thelma is now with her daughter Joan, who predeceased her in 2013. Treasured Grandma to Lizzie, Amy, Yannik, and Mika. Loved mother in law to Ken. Thelma will continue to be deeply loved and missed by all of her family and friends. Thelma took deep pride in her lifetime membership at the United Church of Canada. There, she participated in the UCW for 50 years, led Bible studies, and was a determined Elder member. She took great pride in her community and volunteered her time in many ways, including Palliative Care at St. Joseph's Hospital. A visitation was held at the Newcastle Funeral Home, 386 Mill Street South, Newcastle, Ontario on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. A funeral service was held at the Newcastle Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Newcastle United Church or the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com