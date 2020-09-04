Passed on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Wife of the late William Coles. Mother of Debbie, Dan, Ron and Jason. Grandmother of Steve, Camille and Harley. Great-grandmother of Austin, Isabella and Teegan. Mother-in-law to Karen, Bonnie and Debbie. She will be greatly missed by all. Loved by her family in Price Edward Island. A private family service will be held with interment at Orono Cemetery. If so desired donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Lakeridge Health Bowmanville Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com