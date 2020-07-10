1/1
Thomas A. Iles
1942-06-12 - 2020-06-24
With love and sadness we mourn the passing of Thomas Anthony Iles who passed away at home with his caring wife Brenda of 50 years by his side. Tom was the loving father of four sons Kevin, Seamus, Darren, and Jason and two grandsons Aiden and Braeden. Tom is deeply missed by his friends and relatives, both in England and Canada, including his older brother Bill, sister-in-law Margaret, niece Janet and her husband Rob and their two sons William and Thomas. Tom was a decent, loving, and caring person who was born in the Hillshire area of Sheffield, England in 1942 where he spent the early years of his life before making the decision to move to Canada in his 20's. Tom is predeceased by his parents William and Winnifred and sister-in-law Margaret and niece Christine. He loved the outdoors, was fascinated by wildlife, and always enjoyed his time relaxing, fishing or tinkering with things at his cottage. He loved his dogs, Champ and Teddy, and enjoyed training and racing his flock of pigeons. He took great pride and loved spending time in his wonderful garden which he grew with help from his dear friend Irene. Tom is deeply missed by his wife, his sons and grandsons, his brother and his relatives, his friends, and all who were lucky enough to know him. Online memories, pictures, and condolences may be shared at www.northcuttelliott.com

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
