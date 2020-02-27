|
Peacefully at his home on Thursday, February 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. Tom, loving and devoted husband of late Lucy. Beloved father of Jerry, Mary Lou (Mark), Tommy (Sharon) and Shauna (Bill). Cherished grandfather of Jerome II (Emily-Sue), Anthony, Hilary (Nathan), and Zachary. Proud great-grandfather of Emily Rose, Evan, Kinsleigh, Jerome III, Josie Lea Ann, Khloe. The family wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to Kelsey, nurses Valerie and Tammy, and PSWs Chucks, KiKi, CiCi, Cheryl, Marcia, Mary and Misty. Friends will be received on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of Service in the Chapel at 2 p.m.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 27, 2020