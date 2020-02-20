|
Surrounded by family at his home in Whitby on Monday February 10th, 2020 in his 84th year, Tom took his final journey. Beloved husband of Shirley for 61 years, Cherished Father to Sheryl Anne (Mick), Glen (Rita) and David (Janie), Devoted Grandfather to Mandy (Brad), Courtney (Nick) and Kyle and special Grandfather to Michael Pearson, Great Grandfather to Callie and Bennett. Predeceased by his sisters Viola Daly and Dorothy Sheridan and his parents Anne and George Jordan. Tom will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. A living celebration of life was held on November 23rd, 2020 attended by his many friends and family where we all said hello instead of goodbye. Tom had a great day. We ate, toasted, and celebrated the wonderful man that he was. A private internment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to a would be greatly appreciated. "Till we meet again"
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 20, 2020