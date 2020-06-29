Thomas Hamilton Fitzsimmons V of Whitby, Ontario passed away on Monday June 22, 2020 in an automobile accident North of Whitby, at the age of 75. Tom is survived by his wife Karen (nee Murdoch), his children Thomas VI (Denise) of East York and Lindsay (Greg) of Toronto, and his grandchildren Robin and Thomas VII both of East York. Tom is also survived by his brothers Robert and Bruce, his sisters Chauncey and Jill, and his many nieces, nephews, and the extended Murdoch family. Tom was predeceased by his parents Thomas IV and Edith, and his brother Richard. He was loved by all and will be missed by all. As a teacher and principal in the Durham Catholic District School Board, a charter member of the Rotary Club of Whitby Sunrise, and a key figure in recreational sports organizations in Whitby, Tom has touched the lives of many people young and old, locally and abroad. His legacy will live on in the community. Tom will also be remembered as an avid golfer who loved the camaraderie of the game and the travel. A public memorial visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Thursday July 2nd, from 3PM to 7PM and Friday July 3rd, from 3PM to 7PM. Masks are requested and encouraged. A private family service will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Donations may be made to the Rotary Club of Whitby Sunrise. Online condolences may be placed at www.oshawafuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 29, 2020.