Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebrations
35 Lindsay Street North
Lindsay, ON
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Celebrations
35 Lindsay Street North
Lindsay, ON
View Map
Thomas Leonard HORNE Obituary
Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Louise (née Rea) for over 30 years. Loving father of Fred Horne (Jennifer), Steve Horne (Theresa), Ken Horne (Tamara), Jeff Horne (Lisa), Scott Mollison (Yusi), Darryl Workman (Stephanie), and predeceased by his step son Bryan Workman. Cherished grandpa of Melanie, Rob, Mitchell, Jacqueline, Natalie, Joanna, Sydney, and Piper. Tom is survived by his brother Jack (Irene), and sister Sandra Ibbitson (Milt) and predeceased by brothers Gord (survived by Marj), Doug (survived by Bev), his sister Pat and her husband Joe Bajdik. Sadly missed by Louise's siblings Betty (Jim O'Quinn), Doug Rea, Carol Coffie, Nancy Gillis, RuthAnne Gale, and the late Ivan Rea. Tom will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North, Lindsay on Saturday, March 21st from 1:00 p.m. until a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 p.m. Tom's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses at the Ross Memorial Hospital as well as the Durham Regional Cancer Centre for the exceptional care that he received. If desired, memorial donations to the or the Kawartha Field Naturalists would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 14, 2020
