(August 23rd, 1927 - July 6th, 2020) Bob passed peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at 92 years of age. Sadly missed by his family; loving wife Marion of 67 years, daughters, Kathy (Jack Brigden) of Oshawa, Barbara-Ann (Colin White), of Naperville Il, granddaughters , Elisabeth White of Vancouver, and Meredith White of Ottawa, as well as his many friends will greatly miss his sense of humor and all the love he gave us. He is reunited with his son Tom (1978). Bob had successful careers as a salesman. Early on as a clerk at Dancey's Shoes in Oshawa, to becoming manager of Haden McDonald Wholesale in Cobourg, then to becoming owner of York Sales and finally as manager with Manulife. We all knew "he could sell anything to anyone". He was a member of St John's Masonic Lodge of Cobourg for 70 years. For many years he served as an elder at St Paul's Presbyterian Church. He and Marion loved their time as members of the Oshawa Golf Club. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Bob's life to be planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Lakeridge Health Foundation or a charity of your choice
Bob would want us all to remember: Yesterday is History, Tomorrow is a mystery Today is a gift That's why they call it the present