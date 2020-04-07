|
Founder of Store Front Awning Inc. Passed away at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in his 58th year. Beloved husband of Aida Wood (nee Hassan) of 26 years. Loving father of Kyle Wood. Cherished son of Beverley Wiederhold (Gordon- pre deceased) and the late Don Wood. Dear brother of Dorian Wood, Barbie Staples (Kim) and brother in law of Nad Goebell (Marisa). Loving uncle of Jessica (Grace), Sarah (Jason), Jordan (Tyrel) and Jesse. Tim will be lovingly remembered by his family, many friends and his dog Molly. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the may be made through the Simcoe Funeral Home 38 James Street Orillia, ON L3V 1L1, (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 7, 2020