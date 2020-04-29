|
It is with great sadness and broken hearts that the family of Tim Ibbotson announce his passing on Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020 at the age of 60 after a short battle with cancer. Tim will be lovingly remembered by his brothers Dale (Debbie), Doug (Sherry), sisters Cathy, Eva, Carol (Ivan) and Jennifer (Mark). Nieces Brianna (Mike), Stephanie (Jim), Janine (Igor), Katie (Spencer) and nephew Brett (Heather). Predeceased by his parents Doug and Beatrice and nephew Dale. Tim was a long time employee of CDC Contracting as a heavy equipment operator working throughout the GTA. Tim will be forever missed by his wonderful friends Darin and Racheal and many, many more. Tim carried a smile in his heart and a sparkle in his eyes. A small memorial service was held on Saturday, April 25 at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, Cobourg, Ontario.The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the nurses and doctors of the palliative care unit at Northumberland Hills Hospital. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the SPCA or to the .
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 29, 2020