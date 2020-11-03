1/1
Timothy Patrick MCKEEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Surrounded by his loving family, Tim passed away at home on October 31st at the age of 56 years. Beloved husband of Alice (nee Mulder). Adored father of Timothy Jr. (Amanda Stewart), Johanna McKeen (David Gray) and Jennifer (Richard) Robertson. Cherished grandpa of Alexandria, Eva, Tegan and Gunnar. Loving son of Marion Imeson and the late Norm McKeen. Dear brother of Cinda McKeen (Al), Jeffery McKeen (Jody) and the late John McKeen. Dear son-in-law of Froukje and the late Andy Mulder and brother-in-law to Trudy (Gordon) Hall, George Mulder (Susan), James Mulder (Tina) and the late Joanna. He will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and countless friends. Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions in place there will be no visitation or funeral held. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. Bowmanville. Memorial donations may be made to The Cancer Society or The Hospital for Sick Children. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved