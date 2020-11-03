Surrounded by his loving family, Tim passed away at home on October 31st at the age of 56 years. Beloved husband of Alice (nee Mulder). Adored father of Timothy Jr. (Amanda Stewart), Johanna McKeen (David Gray) and Jennifer (Richard) Robertson. Cherished grandpa of Alexandria, Eva, Tegan and Gunnar. Loving son of Marion Imeson and the late Norm McKeen. Dear brother of Cinda McKeen (Al), Jeffery McKeen (Jody) and the late John McKeen. Dear son-in-law of Froukje and the late Andy Mulder and brother-in-law to Trudy (Gordon) Hall, George Mulder (Susan), James Mulder (Tina) and the late Joanna. He will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and countless friends. Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions in place there will be no visitation or funeral held. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. Bowmanville. Memorial donations may be made to The Cancer Society
or The Hospital for Sick Children. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com