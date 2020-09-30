After a long illness, he passed away with his wife by his side at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 61. Tomy Vesingi, beloved husband of Cynthia Green, youngest brother of Evi Docherty (John) and Enno Vesingi (Linda). Loving uncle of his Vesingi and Docherty nieces and nephew, lifelong friend of Steve and Dale Jones and sister-in-law Elizabeth Green. Predeceased by his mother Minna and father Sulev. It was always Tom's dream to move to the country, and although his time in his new home was short, he was happy. Keeping with Tomy's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with WEAVER Funeral Home - Warkworth Chapel, 70 Church St. Warkworth. As an animal lover, Tomy would wish that any donations in his memory be sent to the local Humane Society. Please consider the gift of life as Tomy did. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com