Tosha Ann Kirk was born June 30, 1982 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa Hospital to the late Daniel and Lori Kirk. She departed this life on May 8, 2020, after a long battle with Huntington's disease at her residence at Chartwell Wynfield Long Term Care, where she leaves her extended family of health care providers and friends. She will be deeply missed by her aunt and uncle, her beloved brother, sister and Tosha's son Jacob along with her cousins and those have known her through her journey in this life. A private service will held at a later date at Mount Lawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Huntington Society of Canada.

Published in Durham Region News on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
