Tracey Dawn Rogers, 54, daughter of Bev and the late Don Rogers, passed away June 11, 2020, in Monaco, surrounded by friends. Tracey lived life to the fullest everyday, despite a courageous, lengthy battle with cancer. Tracey was the sister of Laurie, aunt to Laurie's children Reid, Bailie, Jackson and Abbie and great-aunt to Bentley. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Tracey and Don in the fall due to COVID-19.



