After a long battle with cancer Tracy passed away peacefully at Cobourg hospital with her wife and dog Peanut by her side. Tracy was a loving wife to Andee. Supportive mom to Mackenzie and Carson. Loving daughter to Bubbles and Bob. Will be remembered by her brother Stephan (Shelley), Jeff (Ann), her sister Vicki (Jim), her nieces and nephews Ben (Dom), Josh (Amy), Tyler, Ryan (Michelle), Maddy and Zack and her great-nephews Kellan, Taylor and Kennedy. Tracy's support team went well beyond family. Andee would like to thank her "army" of people and incredible circle of friends for being more than a friend could ask for. Dr. Mule and the incredible staff at the Cobourg hospital, the cancer team in Oshawa, and Tracey from Cobourg DBIA for their guidance and aid. Rockstar Dave for keeping Taps and Cork up and running. Jenn Ashley of the Northumberland Wild Hockey Association, the entire senior C Team, and Melissa and her team from Ketch's Korner and Survivor Thrivers for providing meals, financial support, gifts, and going above and beyond. Tracy will always remain in the hearts of various ball hockey, ice hockey and local community members she touched over her lifetime. Outside of her family Tracy was a player, coach, mentor, referee, a friend, and someone who put her all in everything she did. When she saw a need or had an idea there was no stopping this fierce, driven lady from achieving what she sets out to accomplish. Tracy was true to herself and who she was and believed in those around her. She took teams of players, turned them into champions, made them believe in themselves, and more importantly had them play for the name on the front of the jersey before they played for the name on the back. Most recently Tracy started an all girls ball hockey league in Whitby after seeing a need that was not being met in her community, she was so successful that she then planned to start a league in Cobourg not a year later all the while opening Taps and Cork that has brought together the local community where she last resided. Her passion, dedication, and strength are truly something to be remembered. Tracy is a champion to many and her legacy will live on through the many seeds she has planted around the various communities and teams she has been part of. A Celebration of Tracy's life will take place on August 23, 2020 at 10353 County Road 2, Cobourg, Ontario. From 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. will be invitation only, and from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. will be for anyone else. Due to a limit of 100 people, please be respectful of time constraints. BYOB and Chair. There will also be a second celebration on January 23, 2021 in Durham Region for everyone else. In memory of Tracy, and her love for her "fur babies", in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Guardian Society at www.animalguardian.org
through Canada Helps or just follow out your dreams and make them a reality as Tracy did hers.