Suddenly at home on Sunday August 9th, 2020 at the age of 52. Loving daughter of Wilfred and Valerie Doucet. Beloved mother of David Granbol (Melissa), Christopher Boyd and the late Kyle Boyd. Devoted grandmother to Benjamin Kyle Granbol and Carson Griffiths. Sister of Tina Allen (Brad), Mark Morgan (Gillian), Diane Doucet, Garry Morgan (Karen) and Lorna Morgan. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Cremation arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Donations in memory of Michelle to SickKids Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
.