We are sad to announce that Tressa Rae Kennedy (nee Behl) has recently died. She was only 49 years old. She will be missed by many, including her parents, Ron and Josephine; her loving, handsome husband Paul and their two fantastic kids, Esther and George; her brother Chris, his two girls, Alysa and Hailey, and by her late brother Nathan who died just a few years ago. She will also be missed by numerous other family members and friends, some of whom were particularly special like Amanda Bingham and Candice Rosa. A high school tutor by trade, her absence will also be felt by all the students she has taught over the years. Oh, how she loved teaching! And oh, how she loved her students! She was lucky to be loved by so many. A resident of Uxbridge for over 20 years, she has always called this town her home. She often said that the people in this town helped to define who she really was. So many opened their arms and hearts to her and her family that she will be forever grateful. She also wishes to thank everyone who helped and supported her in this stupid, but glorious life. Come and celebrate Tressa's life. She would love it if you came with a smile on your face rather than a tear in your eye, but bearing in mind her propensity for emotions, she wants you to come, however you are. And for anyone who did not know, Tressa was suffering from ALS. She just couldn't seem to get a handle on that damn disease. And when you see her kids, Esther and George, make sure to give them a hug, and tell them everything is going to be okay. They will need to hear and feel this. Thanks. And so she goes onwards and upwards. Funeral service will be at the Trinity United Church, 20 1st Avenue, Uxbridge on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 23, 2020