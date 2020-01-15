Home

Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on January 10, 2020, at the age of 42. Beloved son of Lynda Mowat (Norm) and Pete Quibell (Sylli). Dear brother of Jason Quibell (Carla) and predeceased by his brother Craig. He will be sadly missed by his nephew Owen and his many aunts, uncles, family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2 (905-432-8484) in the Chapel on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour before. Interment to follow at Bowmanville Cemetery. Online condolences may be placed at www.courticefuneralchapel.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 15, 2020
