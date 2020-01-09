Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
5295 Thickson Road North
Whitby, ON L1M 1W9
(905) 655-3662
Resources
More Obituaries for Troy SCANGA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Troy Anthony SCANGA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Troy Anthony SCANGA Obituary
Passed away with family by his side on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 49. Much loved husband of Sherry and Devoted Dad to their only son Zach and his partner Lauren. Loving son of Tony and Molly Scanga. Dear brother of Stacey and her husband Jim and Wanda and her husband Barclay. Dear uncle of Abi, Daniel, Jorja. Fondly remembered by his mother-in-law Marguerite Dove (late Bruce) and brother-in-law Shawn and his wife Patti and their daughter Emma. Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Sunday, January 12th from 1:30 until time of celebration of life service Sunday afternoon at 2:30. In memory of Troy memorial donations to the Humane Society of Durham Region would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Troy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -