Passed away with family by his side on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 49. Much loved husband of Sherry and Devoted Dad to their only son Zach and his partner Lauren. Loving son of Tony and Molly Scanga. Dear brother of Stacey and her husband Jim and Wanda and her husband Barclay. Dear uncle of Abi, Daniel, Jorja. Fondly remembered by his mother-in-law Marguerite Dove (late Bruce) and brother-in-law Shawn and his wife Patti and their daughter Emma. Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Sunday, January 12th from 1:30 until time of celebration of life service Sunday afternoon at 2:30. In memory of Troy memorial donations to the Humane Society of Durham Region would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com