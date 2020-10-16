Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in her 88th year. Devoted wife to the late Harold Ball (2009), Twila was the loving mother of Stan (Debbie), Stephanie (Michael), Vicki (Martin) and Vincent, and beloved Nanny to Katelyn, Blair, Connor, Christine, Alex, Lauren and Brandon. She is predeceased by her parents Art and Lillian Parry of Oshawa, and her brothers Art and Reg. A retired employee of the Durham Board of Education, Twila was a long-time member of Lakeridge Health Oshawa Auxiliary and was recognized for her service at the Hospital Auxiliaries Association of Ontario Gala Banquet in 2013. She loved her volunteer work, donating time to many local charities, and instilling volunteerism as a character trait in her children and grandchildren. Twila especially enjoyed travelling the world and visiting local restaurants and cultural events. She loved spending time with her many friends. A strong, fiercely independent woman, Twila set an example for her daughters and for future generations. Determined to give all of her children the opportunities she never had growing up, Twila spent many hours in local gymnasiums and concert halls, cheering them on, and later did the same with her grandchildren. She also helped develop an appreciation of the arts, by taking her children and grandchildren to many theatrical and musical performances, both locally and in Toronto. In accordance with Twila's wishes, cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre or the Hospital for Sick Kids Foundation will be appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.OshawaFuneralHome.com
. A celebration of Twila's life will be held at a future date in 2021.