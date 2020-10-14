1/1
Udo LEWERENTZ
Peacefully, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Port Perry, at age 83. Udo Lewerentz of Port Perry, leaves behind his niece Hillevi Henningson and nephew Bjorn Gustavsson and their families as well as many friends. Special thanks to those of his friends and neighbours and to the staff at Lakeridge Health Centre in Port Perry for their presence, care and compassion during Udo's illness. Private arrangements were handled through the Wagg Funeral Home, 216 Queen Street, Port Perry (905-985-2171). At the deceased's request, interment and a memorial will take place at a later date in the presence of his family in Germany. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
