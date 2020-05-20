Una Dolores (Norton) MAURICE
It is with great sadness that the Norton family announces the passing of Una on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her brothers, sisters and their families. Una was a wonderful sister and friend to one and all; and leaves us with fond memories. Private family arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, P.O. Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). In lieu of flowers, donations in Una's memory to a charity important to you would be greatly appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Durham Region News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
