Ursula passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in the Palliative Care Unit at the Oshawa General Hospital, after a brief battle with cancer, at the age of 87. Much loved mother of Jürgen (Stefa), Hans, Peter (Kimberley) and Martin (Darlene). Loving Oma to William, Thomas, Benjamin, Jesse, Hannah and Deanie. Loving Great-Oma to Cayden. Survived by her sister Ingeborg Schroeder. Predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Sydney Ernest Harding and her brother, Peter Leder. Ursula was an avid game player and was always ready, with her two-letter word list and dictionary for a rousing game of Scrabble. She was always positive about everything and willing to try new things. She was kind, smart, honest, and stubborn. Ursula will be missed by her friends and family. A celebration of her life will be celebrated when it is safe to be together.



