Ursula Ida HARDING
1933-03-17 - 2020-04-21
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ursula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ursula passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in the Palliative Care Unit at the Oshawa General Hospital, after a brief battle with cancer, at the age of 87. Much loved mother of Jürgen (Stefa), Hans, Peter (Kimberley) and Martin (Darlene). Loving Oma to William, Thomas, Benjamin, Jesse, Hannah and Deanie. Loving Great-Oma to Cayden. Survived by her sister Ingeborg Schroeder. Predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Sydney Ernest Harding and her brother, Peter Leder. Ursula was an avid game player and was always ready, with her two-letter word list and dictionary for a rousing game of Scrabble. She was always positive about everything and willing to try new things. She was kind, smart, honest, and stubborn. Ursula will be missed by her friends and family. A celebration of her life will be celebrated when it is safe to be together.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved