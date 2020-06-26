Ursula Margarete KRATZ
January 29th, 1928 - June 14th, 2020 God called Ursula Kratz home peacefully on Sunday June 14th. Born in Konigsberge East Prussia, Germany. Wife to Karl Hemz Kratz. Ursula was also greatly loved by her sons Bernard and Ronald (Dorothy). Loved dearly by her grandchildren Veronica, Kevin and Colleen. Ursula liked working in the garden, and worked most of her life at Ajax Hospital. She loved playing cards with her friends and watching game shows. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday June 30th from 12:00 noon until the time of service at 1:00 P.M. at NEWCASTLE FUNERAL HOME (386 Mill St. S., Newcastle). Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com

Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcastle Funeral Home - Newcastle
386 Mill St. S.
Newcastle, ON L1B 1C6
(905) 987-3964
