Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Mary. Adoring grandfather of Brandon and Austin and father of Andrew. Predeceased by his brother Peter. Uwe will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. He retired after many years of service with Chrysler as a Mechanical Engineer. Uwe's love of life will be missed by all who knew him. A private cremation has taken place. In his memory, donations may be made to the Huntington Society. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on May 4, 2020.