1/1
Maria "Mia" Lamers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lamers, Maria "Mia" (nee VandeVossenberg) It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Mia on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. She was in her 88th year. Mia was predeceased by her husband John of 51 years. Dear mother of Eric and his wife Marie and Leslie and her husband Memo Maquivar. Loving Oma to Graham, Abbey and Kai. Dear sister of Tiny, Annie, Adrian, Jose and Agnes. Predeceased by parents Jacobus and Antonia VandeVossenberg, and by siblings Miep, Anton, Petra, John, Nelly, Lani. Mia will be dearly missed by her many in-laws and extended family members from both Canada and Holland. Visitation will be held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Friday, September 18th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Due to Covid masks are mandatory. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the People Parish. Cremation to follow. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice would be really appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oshawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved