Lamers, Maria "Mia" (nee VandeVossenberg) It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Mia on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. She was in her 88th year. Mia was predeceased by her husband John of 51 years. Dear mother of Eric and his wife Marie and Leslie and her husband Memo Maquivar. Loving Oma to Graham, Abbey and Kai. Dear sister of Tiny, Annie, Adrian, Jose and Agnes. Predeceased by parents Jacobus and Antonia VandeVossenberg, and by siblings Miep, Anton, Petra, John, Nelly, Lani. Mia will be dearly missed by her many in-laws and extended family members from both Canada and Holland. Visitation will be held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Friday, September 18th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Due to Covid masks are mandatory. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the People Parish. Cremation to follow. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
, Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice
would be really appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com