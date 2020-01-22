|
|
Beth passed away peacefully after a short illness at Sunnycrest Nursing Home, Whitby, age 91. She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Alan John Shortt, in 2001. Beth leaves behind two sons; Ronald (Linda) Whitby, Willis (Elizabeth) Milton, her Grandchildren; Daniel, Jason, Adam, Ben, Danielle and Great-granddaughter Mya. Beth was the eldest of 4 children born to Richard Cecil Bint and Vera Elizabeth Shemilt on Sept 20, 1928. She married Alan John Shortt on September 11, 1954. Beth was predeceased by her Brother Ray Bint as well as her sister Ruth Beadle in 2018 and is survived by a brother, John Bint (Marie), of Belleville. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. A resident of Oshawa until 1974 when the family moved to Cobourg. The family would like to say a huge thank you to all the staff at Sunnycrest Nursing Home for their wonderful care provided to Beth during her time there. Family and friends may call at the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m., until the time of service in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 p.m. A reception will follow the service. Interment at Oshawa Union Cemetery, 750 King St. W., Oshawa, will take place at approximately 2:00 p.m. PLEASE NO FLORAL TRIBUTES. Donations can be made through the funeral home to a charity of your choosing. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 22, 2020