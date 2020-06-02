Vera Jean (Butler) BROWN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 31, 1930 - May 30, 2020 It is with great sadness the Brown family announce Vera's passing, with her family by her side, at West Shore Village, Port Perry on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Bill Brown. Loving mother of Dorothy (Dennis) and Charlie (Natalie). Cherished grandmother of Jeremy, Justen, Susie, Taylor and Melisa. Vera was also treasured by her many great-grandchildren. She was the dear sister of Hal Butler and will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Vera was a long time member of the United Church Women, volunteered at the Utica Hall, was very active in the community in many leadership roles. She loved to curl and golf. She was also a correspondent for the Uxbridge Times Journal and Port Perry Star providing the Utica News. Due to the restrictions in place because of Covid-19; a private family only graveside service will be held at Hillman Cemetery, Utica. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). In lieu of flowers, donations in Vera's memory to the Port Perry United Church, the Utica Cemetery Board, or the Port Perry Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
1763 Reach Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1A6
(905) 985-7331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved