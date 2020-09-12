1/2
Verna Georgena (Gifford) DEWELL
(Long time member of St. Matthew's Anglican Church) Peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie on September 8, 2020, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Richard and Heather Dewell and Joan and Glen Oickle. Proud Grandma of Joshua and Nathaniel Dewell, Melinda and Grant Sutherland, Jessica and Chris Lemieux. Cherished GG of Kale and Elle Sutherland and Asher Lemieux. Dear Aunt of Judy and Harold Schroeder, Gary and Faith Bellisle, Carole and Doug Gibbs and Stephen and Heather Ball. Remembered by many in Oshawa and Athens/Charleston Lake. Verna's life centered around her family, St. Matthew's and her special place - The Cottage! Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service for Verna on Saturday September 12th, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Mount Lawn Cemetery (21 Garrard Rd., Whitby). (Attendees will meet in the cemetery parking lot). Due to the pandemic, a mask/facial covering is mandatory. In lieu of flowers, she requested memorial donations be made in her memory to St. Matthew's Anglican Church (135 Wilson Rd S., Oshawa L1H 6B9). Funeral arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McIntosh-Anderson
152 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-5558
