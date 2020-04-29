|
|
Vernon Clifford Robertson passed away peacefully at the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Vern was born and raised in Oklahoma and as a young man enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in the 5th Armored Division, 15th Armored Infantry Battalion. He was posted to Karlsruhe, Germany, where he met his wife Lotte Beneter. Vern and Lotte immigrated to Canada in 1953, settling first in Toronto, and later in Uxbridge, when their daughters' love of horses brought them to a small farm at the corner of Highway 23 and Leaskdale Road. Vern was a meticulous craftsman with a knack for all things mechanical and many people came to know him as the man that sold and repaired bicycles along Highway 23. In later life, Vern was a parishioner at the Uxbridge Baptist Church, member of the Royal Canadian Legion and resident of Shobrook Gardens, who took quiet joy in watching his grandkids and eventually great-grandkids grow up. Vern will be sadly missed by his daughter Darlene and son-in-law Allen Harrison, son-in-law Chris Hale, grandchildren Laura, Jordan, Lindsay, Victoria, Courtney and Michael, and great-grandchildren Kayden, Elizabeth, Andrew and Tyson. Vern was predeceased by his wife Lotte, daughter LeVern, and son Vernon Jr. who died in infancy. In light of current circumstances, no funeral or memorial services are planned at this time.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 29, 2020