Home

POWERED BY

Services
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronika Osske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronika Eva Osske

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veronika Eva Osske Obituary
1930 - 2019 "Life is not measured by the breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away." It is with heavy hearts that the Osske Family announce the peaceful passing of Veronika Osske on December 20, 2019, surrounded by family. Veronika will be greatly missed by her family, friends and community, and fondly remembered as a loving, caring and doting Oma. She opened her heart and her home to many over the years. Veronika lived a full life, and passionately loved to cook, garden and enjoy the outdoors. She was a complete animal lover, and had great respect and empathy for all living things. Veronika will be sorely missed by her children Petra (Bill Gouweleeuw), Mark and Roland (Terry Logan), and grandchildren Brooke, Erin, and Braeden. She is predeceased by her husband, Joachim (Joe) Osske. For those who wish, donations may be made to St. Michael's Hospital (The Urban Angel - St. Michael's Hospital Foundation - www.stmichaelsfoundation.com), or to the Uxbridge SPCA in support of a new animal shelter (New Animal Shelter for Uxbridge-Scugog @NewAnimalShelterForUxbridgeScugog on Facebook or www.animal-shelter.ca). Please join the family in A Celebration of Life to be held in April 2020, close to her 90th Birthday. Details to follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). Online condolences may be made at www.lowandlow.ca.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronika's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -