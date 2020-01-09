|
1930 - 2019 "Life is not measured by the breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away." It is with heavy hearts that the Osske Family announce the peaceful passing of Veronika Osske on December 20, 2019, surrounded by family. Veronika will be greatly missed by her family, friends and community, and fondly remembered as a loving, caring and doting Oma. She opened her heart and her home to many over the years. Veronika lived a full life, and passionately loved to cook, garden and enjoy the outdoors. She was a complete animal lover, and had great respect and empathy for all living things. Veronika will be sorely missed by her children Petra (Bill Gouweleeuw), Mark and Roland (Terry Logan), and grandchildren Brooke, Erin, and Braeden. She is predeceased by her husband, Joachim (Joe) Osske. For those who wish, donations may be made to St. Michael's Hospital (The Urban Angel - St. Michael's Hospital Foundation - www.stmichaelsfoundation.com), or to the Uxbridge SPCA in support of a new animal shelter (New Animal Shelter for Uxbridge-Scugog @NewAnimalShelterForUxbridgeScugog on Facebook or www.animal-shelter.ca). Please join the family in A Celebration of Life to be held in April 2020, close to her 90th Birthday. Details to follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). Online condolences may be made at www.lowandlow.ca.