Victor William John Smith


1933 - 02
Victor William John Smith Obituary
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Victor. He passed peacefully at home with family. Victor was a loving husband to Evelyn, his wife of almost 64 years. Loving Dad to Brenda Hoyne (Alan predeceased) and Linda Smith. Proud Grandpa to Jason Hoyne (Jennifer). Proud Great Grandpa to Austin Hoyne and Willow Hoyne. Victor was retired from General Motors as a Stationary Engineer. As per his wishes there will be no funeral. Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 4, 2020
