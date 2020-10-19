1/1
Victor William Rudik
Passed away peacefully at the age of 81, with his family and oldest friend in attendance. Loving husband of Patricia F. Rudik, to whom he has been married for 57 years, father of Patricia F. M. Rudik and Victor W. J. Rudik. Former town counsellor of Pickering, where he lived all but a few years of his life. Retired from the Ontario Government after 26 years, where he led the creation of the Ontario Environmental Assessment Act and helped bring the Ontario government into the Internet age. He was a 46-year member of the Whitby Yacht Club, where he enjoyed many years of sailing and socializing, and was the longest serving member of the Board of Directors and four-time Commodore. He will be missed by his many friends from all aspects of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the Canadian Mesothelioma Foundation at https://www.cmfonline.org/. Private family Memorial Service will be held at McEachnie Funeral Home in Pickering Village (905-428-8488). Friends and Family are invited to watch the live stream service on Thursday October 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. Livestream link & online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
