GUZZO-FOLIARO, Vincenzo Passed away peacefully at his home on November 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Lina. Loving father of Amedeo (Karen), Giuseppe (Luisa), Angelo (Mary), and Michele (Michelle). Cherished Nonno of Vincent, Austin, Michael, Pasquale, Melina, Victoria, Angelo, Grace, Alex, Dominic, Julianna, and Zelie. Vincenzo will be sadly missed by his extended family and many friends. Due to COVID-19, a private Visitation, Funeral Mass, and Entombment has taken place.