Vincenzo GUZZO-FOLIARO
GUZZO-FOLIARO, Vincenzo Passed away peacefully at his home on November 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Lina. Loving father of Amedeo (Karen), Giuseppe (Luisa), Angelo (Mary), and Michele (Michelle). Cherished Nonno of Vincent, Austin, Michael, Pasquale, Melina, Victoria, Angelo, Grace, Alex, Dominic, Julianna, and Zelie. Vincenzo will be sadly missed by his extended family and many friends. Due to COVID-19, a private Visitation, Funeral Mass, and Entombment has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to McEachnie Funeral Home, 905-428-8488. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
