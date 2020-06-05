Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa after a brief illness on Monday, June 1st, 2020, at the age of 86. Born August 18th, 1933 in Port Hope, Ontario to parents, Clarence and Susannah Hopps. Loving wife to the late James Garry Carnwith. Beloved mother to Susan (Henry) Shemilt and the late James Carnwith. Devoted Grandma to Dale Shemilt (Lori) and Tayler Carnwith. Hoppy will be greatly missed by her many friends that she made through Bridge playing, Curling, horse racing and lawn bowling. Hoppy was an avid world traveller and loved to work in her garden. A private graveside service will be held at Oshawa Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 5, 2020.