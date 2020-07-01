Passed away peacefully on June 16th, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa with his wife Edna and stepson Paul at his side. Born in Essen Germany to August and Hermine Lomertin on November 21, 1938. He completed a plumbing and steam fitting apprenticeship in 1957 and immigrated to Canada June 8, 1957. He worked at Cliffside Pipelayers, an underground utilities company for 25 years where he advanced to Superintendent. In 1959, he married his first wife, Monique Lehoux. In 1960, he took a year off from his job, and together he and Monique lived and worked in Sidney, Australia. Upon learning his father had passed away, they left Australia and travelled on an ocean liner to Europe, stopping in Singapore, India, and, through the Suez Canal to Naples. They then traveled by train to Rome, Milan, and Paris, with a final stop at Essen, his mother, Hermine's home; she returned with them to Canada. For the next 23 years, they made Scarborough, Ontario their home. Their daughter Nicole, was born in 1962 and their second daughter, Denise, born in 1965, was adopted in 1971. Their marriage ended in 1985. In 1987, Walter married Edna Saban. Together they moved to Nova Scotia where they renovated a 1912 Sea Captain's house and operated it as a B&B for the next 13 years. They also completely remodeled a house on Church Lake. It was at this time that Walter started his business, returning to his apprentice training and expertise in house renovation. In 2011, Edna and Walter returned to Ontario. Walter loved a variety of music, especially classical and jazz. He loved sailing, was a member of the FBYC and participated in weekend work parties and often barbecued for large functions. He won a number of awards, he sailed on Lake Ontario and in winter would trailer the Shark 24 to Fort Myers Beach, Florida. He will be remembered by family and friends as a great story teller, and a proud Canadian. Walter is survived by his wife and soulmate, Edna of 33 years. He is the cherished step-father of Paul Saban and Janice (Tim) Rodger. Loved by step-grandchildren Darleen, Jesse, Ashley, Devon, Violet, and great-granddaughter Laura. Survived also by his daughters Nicole Carrie (Bruce) and Denise (the late David Oliver), grand-daughters Danielle (Stéphane) and Adrienne (Rob) and great-granddaughter Chloe; his sister Anneliese Thompson (the late Ron) and nephew Peter; sisters-in-law Delilah (Iain) and Bernice (Joe) and brothers-in-law the late Roland (Linda), and the late Victor. Predeceased by his father August, mother Hermine; his brother Herbert who was tragically lost at war; and his father-in-law Roland and mother-in-law Violet. He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Special thanks to Delilah Butt and Iain Tinto for their love and caring support over the past months. Thank you to Paul for being there through the most difficult times, and the weeks since. To all the grandchildren for their moral support. A Celebration of Walter's life will be held at Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home, in Bowmanville, Ontario, on July 25th. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Walter's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.



